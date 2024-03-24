YSRCP MLAs Vunnamatla Eliza, Varaprasad Rao quit ruling party in Andhra Pradesh

AMARAVATI: Two YSRCP MLAs Vunnamatla Eliza and V Varaprasad Rao on Sunday quit the ruling party after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Eliza (63) representing Chintalpudi assembly contituency joined the Congress party in the presence of Y S Sharmila Reddy, president, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

"Chintalapudi YSRCP MLA Vunnamatla Eliza joined the Congress party. APCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy welcomed Eliza into the party by putting a scarf around him," said a release from the Congress.

As part of a massive reshuffling of YSRCP candidates by party chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the ruling party chose Kambham Vijaya Raju to contest from the Chintalapudi constituency in the 2024 Legislative Assembly elections, reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC), replacing incumbent Eliza.