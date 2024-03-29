Andhra Pradesh: Political wind in JSP’s direction in temple town?

TIRUPATI: With elections fast approaching, a fierce battle is unfolding in the Tirupati Assembly constituency between the ruling YSRC and the Jana Sena, which is an ally of the TDP and the BJP.

While the YSRC is confident of retaining this prominent segment in the Rayalaseema region, JSP is strategising to wrest the seat from the ruling party.

The YSRC has nominated sitting MLA and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy’s son Abhinay Reddy, while the JSP has fielded Arani Srinivasulu, the current Chittoor MLA. Srinivasulu had won the Chittoor Assembly segment on a YSRC ticket, but recently crossed over to the JSP.

Interestingly, incumbent Gudur legislator V Varaprasad, who has been nominated by the BJP for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, is also a YSRC turncoat.

Bhumana has been credited with developing infrastructure in the temple town with notable projects, including the elevated express corridor ‘Srinivasa Setu’ constructed at a cost of `600 crore. He has been lauded for allocating house sites to TTD employees in the city, thereby laying the groundwork for his successor.

Despite a strong YSRC wave in 2019, Bhumana defeated TDP’s Mannuru Sugunamma with a narrow margin of 708 votes. The dominant Balija community had supported Sugunamma.