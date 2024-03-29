Andhra Pradesh: Political wind in JSP’s direction in temple town?

TIRUPATI: With elections fast approaching, a fierce battle is unfolding in the Tirupati Assembly constituency between the ruling YSRC and the Jana Sena, which is an ally of the TDP and the BJP.
While the YSRC is confident of retaining this prominent segment in the Rayalaseema region, JSP is strategising to wrest the seat from the ruling party.
The YSRC has nominated sitting MLA and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy’s son Abhinay Reddy, while the JSP has fielded Arani Srinivasulu, the current Chittoor MLA. Srinivasulu had won the Chittoor Assembly segment on a YSRC ticket, but recently crossed over to the JSP.
Interestingly, incumbent Gudur legislator V Varaprasad, who has been nominated by the BJP for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, is also a YSRC turncoat.
Bhumana has been credited with developing infrastructure in the temple town with notable projects, including the elevated express corridor ‘Srinivasa Setu’ constructed at a cost of `600 crore. He has been lauded for allocating house sites to TTD employees in the city, thereby laying the groundwork for his successor.
Despite a strong YSRC wave in 2019, Bhumana defeated TDP’s Mannuru Sugunamma with a narrow margin of 708 votes. The dominant Balija community had supported Sugunamma.
Recognising the decisive influence of Balijas in Tirupati’s electoral outcome, Arani Srinivasulu, a member of the community, aims to consolidate their support in favour of the NDA alliance. The JSP candidate has intensified electioneering and has been conducting meetings with Balija community leaders.
JSP president Pawan Kalyan is also expected to hold a massive public meeting in Tirupati soon, hoping to sway the electorate in favour of the NDA. It is noteworthy that Pawan’s older brother Konidela Chiranjeevi had won the Tirupati Assembly constituency in 2009.
In this context, the JSP is optimistic about securing victory in the segment.
After the seat was allocated to the JSP, aspirants from the TDP, including Sugunamma, were unhappy. However, the former MLA has had a change of heart and is willing to abide by the high command’s decision. She and other leaders have declared their full support to Arani Srinivasulu.
Asserting that he will “relentlessly fight against the YSRC”, Arani said, “Besides promising to develop infrastructure, I vow to protect the spiritual ambience and serenity of the pilgrim city.”
Ridiculing the YSRC’s claims of improving road infrastructure in Tirupati, he alleged that the temple town was deprived of sustainable development. Accusing Abhinay Reddy and several YSRC corporators of being involved in the TDR bond scam, he said after assuming charge, the NDA government will probe into the matter.
Meanwhile, the public have expressed differing opinions. While some have lauded the YSRC for developing infrastructure, others lamented that the State still does not have a capital.
“There is unprecedented development in the temple town under the YSRC government. The elevated Srinivasa Setu was completed in five years,” said K Sreenivas, a resident of the city.
Another resident, S Munawar, also praised the welfare programmes being implemented by the YSRC. “The ruling party has improved amenities in the Municipal Corporation limits and taken up many initiatives for developing the city,” he added.
On the other hand, K Jayachandra, another resident of the city, begged to differ. He said, “We want a Chief Minister with a vision for developing the entire state. The State doesn’t have a capital even 10 years after the bifurcation. We need to elect a government with a progressive mindset and not one whose top priority is vengeance. We gave one chance to the YSRC, but the government has failed on all fronts. So, I have decided to vote for the NDA to ensure double-engine progress in the State over the next five years.”