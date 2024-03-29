AP: A tough fight set to unfold in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency is set to witness a tough fight with the BJP announcing its candidate for the seat. The BJP, which got Vizag North seat as part of the alliance with the TDP and JSP, has chosen P Vishnu Kumar Raju as its candidate. The YSRC had named KK Raju, who suffered defeat in the last election from the constituency.

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana, who unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 on JSP ticket, entered the election fray from Visakhapatnam North on behalf of Jai Bharat National Party, which he floated.

Vishnu was elected from Vizag North in 2014 as part of the alliance with the TDP. He then polled 82,079 ballots, registering 51.34% vote share. In 2019, he contested as the BJP nominee and got 18,790 votes, which is the highest polled by BJP contestants in the State. The TDP, JSP and BJP, which contested separately in 2019, secured a total vote share of 59%.