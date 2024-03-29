NTTPS pollution likely to become key election issue in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The prevailing issue of air pollution and water contamination in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and other surrounding villages due to release of fly ash from the Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) likely to have an huge impact on the winning chances of candidates who assures the people of bringing a suitable and permanent solution to the problem.

Citing air and water pollution, for the past several years the residents of Ibrahimpatnam, Kondapalli and other surrounding villages have been demanding the power plant management to control emission of fly ash.

Taking the issue to a higher level, locals from these villages formed NTTPS Kalushya Niyanthrana Porata Samithi and staged agitations for the last two months demanding the government to take necessary measures to control the environmental pollution that has grappled the region. The members alleged that the agitations demanding the NTTPS to find a solution for safe disposal of fly ash went unheard.

Now, the issue became a major election agenda in Mylavaram constituency with the members of NTTPS Kalushya Niyanthrana Porata Samithi taking it to all platforms to gain attention from all the quarters.