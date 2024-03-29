Show TDP door to political exit: Andhra CM Jaggan

NANDYAL: Scores of people gathered at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign for the second consecutive day on Thursday. As the bus traversed from Prodattur and culminated at Nandyal, a number of people lined along the streets.

Addressing the massive turnout in Nandyal, Jagan called on people to give the YSRC a second term and ensure that the ruling party romp home with all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. He exhorted them to show the Opposition TDP door to political exit and reject the ‘anti-people’ alliance.

Highlighting that the YSRC government spent `2.7 lakh crore on various welfare schemes for the empowerment of the downtrodden, the YSRC president remarked, “For the first time, the poor in the State have received respect, which was long overdue.”

Alleging that the previous TDP government, which was also formed in an alliance with the JSP and the BJP, pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour, Jagan said, “It is now hatching conspiracies to exploit the people again.”