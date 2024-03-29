Show TDP door to political exit: Andhra CM Jaggan

NANDYAL: Scores of people gathered at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Memantha Siddham’ campaign for the second consecutive day on Thursday. As the bus traversed from Prodattur and culminated at Nandyal, a number of people lined along the streets.
Addressing the massive turnout in Nandyal, Jagan called on people to give the YSRC a second term and ensure that the ruling party romp home with all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. He exhorted them to show the Opposition TDP door to political exit and reject the ‘anti-people’ alliance.
Highlighting that the YSRC government spent `2.7 lakh crore on various welfare schemes for the empowerment of the downtrodden, the YSRC president remarked, “For the first time, the poor in the State have received respect, which was long overdue.”
Alleging that the previous TDP government, which was also formed in an alliance with the JSP and the BJP, pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour, Jagan said, “It is now hatching conspiracies to exploit the people again.”
Describing the public as the YSRC’s army, he said people across the State are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the TDP-led alliance so that the anti-people government doesn’t come to power again.
Lashing out at the TDP supremo, Jagan quipped, “Chandrababu Naidu is the brand ambassador of backstabbing.” He asked the public if they could recall any good work done by Naidu. “There is not a single scheme that can be attributed to Naidu,” he said and added, “Naidu has become synonymous with drought. However, if a farmer thinks of Naidu, the infamous Basheerbagh firing comes to his mind.”
Listing out various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Rythu Bharosa, Kapu Nestham, delivery of monthly social pensions at doorstep and EBC Nestham, he asked the people to think why Naidu failed to implement similar schemes. Asserting that revolutionary changes have been made in the last 58 months across all sectors, he pointed out that village clinics and family doctor concept were launched to improve preventive healthcare. He explained how Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) helped the farmers at every step of their way.
The CM emphasised that the YSRC government has also built 17 new medical colleges, four sea ports and 10 fishing harbours. He added investments were brought in to put the State on the path of development. He pointed out that new districts were carved out and three capitals were proposed for decentralised growth. “On the other hand, Naidu, who served as chief minister for 14 years, could not do even 5% of what my government has done in five years,” he averred.
Further, he accused the previous TDP regime of deceiving people by promising loan waiver for farmers and self-help groups, schemes like Maha Lakshmi and Kuteera Lakshmi, jobs for the youth, stipend for the unemployed and three-cents of house sites for the poor after winning 2014 polls.
Stating that the people have to now decide if they wanted the door-to-door welfare to continue or not, Jagan said if TDP and its allies are voted to power, they will take the State back by 10 years.