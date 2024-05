VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that May 13 will decide the fate of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday appealed to the people to think about what the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu “had not done” for them and the State when he served as chief minister for 14 years and what he (Jagan) had done in the last 59 months.

He said: “If you believe in Naidu, it will be like awakening Chandramukhi to suck your blood. It will be like putting your head in the mouth of Anaconda.”

Addressing election rallies at Repalle in Bapatla district, Macherla in Palnadu district, and Machilipatnam in Krishna district, he said a vote for TDP in the next week’s election will put a full stop to the plethora of welfare schemes, while choosing YSRC will help continue the saga.

Elucidating that he planted saplings of happiness in every household, took care of their welfare, and development of the State five years ago, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that they will grow into most remarkable trees and bear fruits in the next 10 to 15 years, elevating the lives of the poor on a very big scale.

YSRC fulfilled 99.5% of election promises in last 59 months: Jagan

Likening himself to a committed farmer, he said that the people had given him the responsibility of cultivating the agricultural field known as Andhra Pradesh five years ago and he sowed a slew of welfare schemes and reforms in the education, administrative, and medical health sectors.

He said that the ensuing elections are not just meant for electing MLAs and MPs, but they will also decide the people’s future for the next five years. “The YSRC has fulfilled 99.5% of its election promises and implemented various welfare schemes in the last 59 months, while Chandrababu Naidu dumped his manifesto after winning the elections in the past.”