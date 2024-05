Speaking during his election campaign at Gajuwaka and Ichchapuram on Tuesday, the YSRC president reiterated his commitment to the development of North Andhra.

Hitting back at the Prime Minister for charging the YSRC government with corruption, Jagan recalled that it was Modi who had once described Naidu as the most corrupt politician and even accused him of using the Polavaram Project as an ATM.

Further, he sought to know the rationale behind the BJP joining hands with such a ‘corrupt politician’.

Asserting that it was because of his efforts that the Centre backtracked from privatising VSP, the Chief Minister questioned Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, “Is there an assurance from Modi that SCS will be granted to Andhra Pradesh or that VSP will not be privatised?”