Pawan Kalyan promises to protect sanctity of Tirumala

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan vowed to protect the sanctity of Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Addressing an election rally in the temple town of Tirupati, along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and a few BJP leaders, the actor-politician lambasted the YSRC government.

He accused TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and former chairman YV Subba Reddy of turning the holy pilgrimage into a resort. “In the name of Srivani Trust, they have hiked the prices for darshan at the temple. Touts are ruling the roost in the holy hill shrine,” he alleged.

Pawan sought to know why people should vote for a person who insulted Lord Venkateswara. He said those who tarnished the sanctity of Tirumala will face the ire of the Lord Balaji in one way or another. Criticising the Tirupati MLA, the JSP chief claimed that Bhumana is taking 10 to 12% commission in TTD contracts. He questioned the need for Jagan’s image on the house site pattas given to TTD employees. He blamed YSRC for Amara Raja Industries shifting out of AP. “I assure you that once the alliance forms government, Amara Raja will be back,” he promised.