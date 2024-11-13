Arrest of Varra Ravindra Reddy sparks fear among YSRC social media workers

KADAPA: The recent arrest of YSRC social media activist Varra Ravindra Reddy has triggered panic among social media workers of the party. Special police teams have been formed to arrest other prominent figures, including YSRC State social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, Arjun Reddy, party activist and close aide of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s aide Raghava Reddy, as confirmed by Kurnool range DIG Dr Koya Praveen. Following these developments, several social media activists have reportedly gone into hiding.

The NDA government has intensified its crackdown on YSRC social media workers, accusing them of posting objectionable content against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, APCC President YS Sharmila Reddy, and family members of the late YS Vivekananda Reddy. The police allege that YSRC’s social media network, operating from the Tadepalli party headquarters, engaged in these activities Statewide. Investigations have reportedly traced these operations back to Kadapa.

Cases have been registered against prominent YSRC leaders, including Sajjala Bhargav Reddy, Raghava Reddy, and others. Varra Ravindra Reddy and Arjun Reddy, both from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s constituency Pulivendula, have also been named. Police are likely to arrest more activists, prompting many to go underground.

In a related incident, Bhargav Reddy was booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act at Pulivendula police station, based on a complaint by one Hari from Simhadripuram, alleging involvement in offensive social media posts.

Cases have also been filed against other individuals, including Arjun Reddy and Vivekananda Reddy, for their alleged roles.