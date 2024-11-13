EXPLAINED | What led to Andhra government's big crackdown on YSRCP activists for social media 'abuse'

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a prominent step to keep the social media platforms free from abusive language, creating a space for healthy discussions highlighting the government's good work and shortcomings, if any, in a fair and dignified manner, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led NDA government has launched a major crackdown on those who are posting abusive and derogatory posts and comments on political leaders, their family members and individuals on social media platforms.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) said that as many as 67 notices under Section 41A of the CrPC were served to various people for posting abusive, defamatory, promoting enmity between groups and castes, and obscenely morphed photos of various political leaders, including Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy and others.

The CID officials said around 100 cases were booked in all 26 districts across the state during a special drive conducted to ensure discipline among the public using social media platforms.

The CID officials further said that abusive language, personal defamation, and posting unverified and morphed photos of leaders and individuals are being considered as parameters for registering cases.

The CID sleuths also urged the public to lodge complaints if they were suffering from this kind of social media abuse and assured that stringent action would be initiated against them by filing cases according to the law.

“We, state police, are urging the public to understand that the entire exercise is to clean the social media platforms and to encourage youngsters to open up on pressing problems instead of indulging in political rivalries and caste wars. Irrespective of the political affiliation, cases are being registered based on their posts and social media activities,” the officer clarified.

Expressing serious concern on the growing malicious propaganda and personal abuse beyond acceptable limits, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu several times warned opposition YSRCP leaders and the party's social media activists not to cross the line by posting abusive posts against family members of leaders disturbing the harmony.