Andhra govt cracks whip on YSRCP: Multiple arrests, legal action over ‘derogatory’ social media posts

Last week, CM Chandrababu Naidu criticised the reckless language used on social media, particularly against women, and vowed that those responsible would face consequences.

"The language on social media is reckless. They are making objectionable comments about women. Should we not take action? Should I ignore it? They have become criminals," he said at a public meeting in Amaravati on November 7. The CM alleged that YSRCP members were using social media to post obscene messages intended to demoralise the administration.

Naidu also warned that the state government would examine both local and international laws to take action against individuals who engage in character assassination and said that freedom of speech does not justify defaming women.

Two days later, the Andhra Pradesh CM reiterated his warning that the government will take firm action against those targeting women, even if they were from the YSRCP.

"You may have no respect for your family members, be it your mother or sister. But I have respect for them. Do not post anything that disrespects women, including the wives and daughters of the YSR Congress Party. I will not tolerate it if it happens," he told the media in Srisailam on November 9.

Similarly, state Home Minister V Anitha, who has been a target of the social media attacks, directed police to act tough on abusive social media posts against political leaders, women, and other sections of society. She also said the government is committed to exploring special legislative measures for the effective prosecution of those involved in social media abuse.

Meanwhile, APCC chief Sharmila on Tuesday accused her brother and YSRCP supremo Jagan of encouraging the party's activists to make indecent posts against her on social media.

Addressing the press in Vijayawada, Sharmila said, "They (social media activists) spoke as they liked, about me, Sunitha (late YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter), and mother (YS Vijayamma). Jagan Mohan Reddy himself told them to make those indecent posts."

Observing that social media activists have emerged as a "Satanic army," she called for action and regulation on this virtual medium.

Though some social media activists have been nabbed, Sharmila said the actual perpetrators behind them should be apprehended and punished.

Following the series of arrests, Jagan has responded to the police action, claiming that his party is waging a war against "demonic yellow media" and its "unethical social media."

Asserting that truth would prevail, he claimed that illegal detentions, undue harassment, and false cases had become the order of the day.

The YSRCP has also issued strict guidelines to its workers and sympathisers not to use abusive words or post derogatory content involving women, and all social media activists should act in a dignified manner.

“Posts can be sarcastic. They can question the government on policy matters, but don’t use unparliamentary language against women. Morally also, it is not good. They (the government and TDP) are using this against us as a tool,” said YSRC legal wing president M Manohar Reddy in an 'X' spaces session conducted by the party's social media wing.

Manohar said the party's legal wing has started digging through social media posts made by the TDP's social media teams over the past several months, claiming that the objectionable posts made by TDP social media teams were much higher than those made by YSRC teams.

He also made assurances on behalf of Jagan that the party would fight legally against police cases to any extent.

(With additional inputs from ENS, PTI and ANI)