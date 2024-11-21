US complaint says Adani met and promised Rs 1750 crore bribe to Jagan Mohan Reddy; YSRCP calls it 'incorrect'

VIJAYAWADA: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (USEC) had complained against Adani Group and its chairman Gautam Adani in connection with power purchase agreements with various state governments in India.

The USSEC, in its complaint, accused Adani of offering approximately Rs.1750 crores (nearly $228 Million) bribe to YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in August 2021.

YSRCP was in power in Andhra Pradesh during the period under discussion.

Adani and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Adani, in 2021 and 2022, met personally with government officials and offered them bribes to sign power sale agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to the US Attorney's Office.