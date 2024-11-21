US complaint says Adani met and promised Rs 1750 crore bribe to Jagan Mohan Reddy; YSRCP calls it 'incorrect'

VIJAYAWADA: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (USEC) had complained against Adani Group and its chairman Gautam Adani in connection with power purchase agreements with various state governments in India.
The USSEC, in its complaint, accused Adani of offering approximately Rs.1750 crores (nearly $228 Million) bribe to YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in August 2021.
YSRCP was in power in Andhra Pradesh during the period under discussion.
Adani and seven others, including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.
Adani, in 2021 and 2022, met personally with government officials and offered them bribes to sign power sale agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to the US Attorney's Office.
According to the Indictment document and USSEC complaint document, seen by the TNIE, various state governments refused to purchase power from SECI as the prices consistent with the amount were too high. At that time Gautam Adani, assisted by Sagar Adani intervened and paid or promised to pay huge amounts of bribes, according to the documents.
"In August 2021, Gautam Adani met personally with the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh about the fact that Andhra Pradesh had not entered into a Power Supply Agreement with SECI and the “incentives” needed to cause Andhra Pradesh to do so," the USSEC alleged in its complaint (Case 1:24-cv-08080) demanding Jury Trial against defendants Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani.
"At or in connection with that meeting, Gautam Adani paid or promised a bribe to Andhra Pradesh government officials to cause the relevant Andhra Pradesh government entities to enter into Power Supply Agreements with SECI for the purchase of 7,000 MW of power capacity,” the complaint further alleged.
Total bribe offered to the state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh was approximately Rs.2029 crores (nearly $265 million), out of which nearly 85 per cent i.e. Rs.1750 crores ($228 million) was paid or promised to to Andhra Pradesh, according to the indictment.
According to the USSEC complaint, this was revealed in "Adani Green executives' statements to executives of Azure in infra paragraphs 131 to 135."
This was also consistent with Adani Green’s internal records, the document noted.
"Shortly after Gautam Adani’s meeting with Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister, and the payment or promise to pay bribes, communications internal to Adani Green and Azure reflected that Andhra Pradesh had agreed to buy power from SECI. Around the same time, Andhra Pradesh agreed in principle to execute a Power Supply Agreement with SECI that would directly benefit Adani Green and Azure," the document said.
"And, within weeks, the Andhra Pradesh government was publicly quoted as saying, ‘In the Cabinet meeting held last month, it was decided to accept SECI’s offer. After deliberation, the State decided to tap 7,000 MW in the first phase.’ In other words, the bribes paid or promised worked," the complaint document said.
The indictment order by the United States, repeatedly mentioned that details regarding these bribes were mentioned in the internal records of Adani Green.
It alleged that these payment offerings caused Andhra Pradesh’s state electricity distribution companies to agree to purchase 7 Gigawatts of solar power from SECI under the Manufacturing Linked Project.
Responding to the allegations, YSRCP, on Thursday said that they had no direct agreement with Adani.
"It is necessary to mention that SECI is a Government of India enterprise. There is no direct agreement between AP DISCOMs and any other entities including those belonging to the Adani group. Therefore, the allegations made on the state government in the light of the indictment are incorrect," the YSRCP said in a statement.
The previous Andhra Pradesh government entered into an arrangement to procure power from SECI to the tune of 7,000 MW at Rs 2.49 per kWh for 25 year period with 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2024-25, 3,000 MW commencing in FY 2025-26 and 1,000 MW commencing in FY 2026-27 with waiver of the ISTS ( Inter State Transmission System) charges, the party said in the statement.
The procurement of power at such a cheap rate would substantially benefit the state with a saving of Rs 3,700 crore per annum and as the agreement is for a period of 25 years and the total benefit to the state on account of this agreement would be immense, the statement added.