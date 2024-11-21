Adani Group shares plunge 23%, shed Rs 2.8 lakh crore after US indictment of top executives

Adani Group shares nosedived more than 23% on Thursday and the conglomerate's combined market capitalisation of the 10 listed group stocks declined by about Rs 2.8 lakh crore during the trading hours after Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani was indicted in the United States over bribery and fraud charges

Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises fell 23.44% to close at Rs 2,159 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Green Energy plunged 18% to Rs 1,145 while Adani Ports settled 13.11% lower at Rs 1,120. Adani Energy Solutions cracked 20% to close at Rs 697.70. Adani Total Gas fell 10.35% to Rs 602.65, and Adani Power slipped 9.55% to Rs 474. Adani Wilmar tanked 10%, ACC Cement 8%, Ambuja Cement 12.5% and NDTV 0.5%.