CM: Rayalaseema will be made green energy hub

KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said Rayalaseema will be made a green energy hub and 7.5 lakh jobs will be generated through setting up of solar and wind power plants. Participating in ‘Praja Vedika - Pedala Sevalo’ held at Putchakayalamada village in Pathikonda mandal of Kurnool district on Tuesday, Naidu said his government is contemplating introducing the ‘Work from Home’ concept in the State and setting up workstations in villages, so employees can work from their own villages.

The High Court bench will be set up in Kurnool district. The NDA election promise of supplying three free LPG cylinders to BPL families will be implemented from Diwali, he said.

The Chief Minister said supply of water will be ensured to every acre in Rayalaseema by completing all the pending irrigation projects at the earliest.

Naidu, who distributed social security pensions to beneficiaries by visiting the households, recalled how the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao launched the scheme at Rs 35 per month in 1985-86, and later how the pension amount has been revised steadily. Now, Rs 4,000 per month is being distributed to beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa scheme. Steps have been taken to see to it that the pension is distributed in the morning of the first day of every month, and even salaries are being paid to employees on the first of every month unlike before, he explained.

Steps will be taken to construct a national highway from Kurnool to Bellary, and Orvakal will be developed as an industrial hub. By bringing in a new excise policy, the supply of spurious liquor in the State has been totally checked, he maintained.

Lashing out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu accused the former Chief Minister of ruining the State economy for his personal gains, besides leaving a staggering Rs 10 lakh crore debt. “We are making every effort to bring back smiles on the faces of the poor people, which were absent for five years,” he said. As of 9 pm on Tuesday, 97.73% of social security pensions were disbursed in the State, and Rs 2,659.06 crore was paid to 62.92 lakh beneficiaries.