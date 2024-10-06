Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu opens Rs 13-crore kitchen at Tirumala temple

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Vakula Matha Vantasala (kitchen) in Tirumala on Saturday. Built at a cost of Rs 13.4 crore, the new kitchen can facilitate the supply of Anna Prasadam to as many as 1.25 lakh devotees, Naidu said, adding that food can be prepared for 18,000 devotees in just half an hour.
Interacting with mediapersons after inaugurating the kitchen, the Chief Minister asserted that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the government will protect the purity and sanctity of Lord Balaji. Stating that the cleansing of Tirumala has already begun, he emphasised that there will be no compromise on the quality of the Prasadam made for Lord Venkateswara. “All steps will be taken — right from the procurement of raw material until the Prasadam comes out of the kitchen — to ensure that quality is maintained,” Naidu stressed.
TTD kitchens can supply food to 3 lakh devotees
Pointing out that previously devotees had raised complaints over the quality of Laddu and Anna Prasadam served in Tirumala, Naidu said now pilgrims are totally satisfied with the improved quality.
Asserting that the present regime won’t tolerate any impurity issues, the Chief Minister said, “Improvements are already visible. We will take it to the logical conclusion by perfectly managing all issues.”
His statements gain significance in the wake of the controversy surrounding the alleged use of adulterated ghee in preparation of the famous Tirumala Laddu. After hearing a batch of petitions on the issue, the Supreme Court constituted a five-member independent SIT to probe the matter.
Naidu highlighted that the three modern kitchens - Vengamamba, Akshaya and Vakula Matha - can supply food to three lakh devotees.
Besides setting up labs for testing the quality of ingredients used to make Laddus and other Anna Prasadams, Naidu explained that the TTD, if required, may also consult experts at IIT-Tirupati on the processes at Tirumala. “The Tirumala Laddu is special and the temple has patent rights. Several tried to replicate it, but none could. Similarly, Jalebi, Mysorepak, and Vada are equally famous,” he noted.
Recalling that Anna Danam was launched under NT Rama Rao’s regime with 2,000 to 3,000 devotees per day, Naidu observed that the number of devotees has now gone up to three lakh per day.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held a meeting with TTD officials and directed them to ensure that there is no compromise in the quality of ingredients used for making Prasadams. Further, he advised them to work towards reducing VIP culture in Tirumala and take steps to avoid any hustle when celebrities visit the temple. He added that decoration at the temple should be simple and spiritual.
Additionally, he instructed TTD officials to ensure that queue lines are properly managed and the food served in queue lines is not fancy. Pointing out that there is 72% greenery on the Tirumala Hills, Naidu felt that the green cover could be improved to 90%.
He advised Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy that besides TTD, all temples should take the views of devotees on various issues.