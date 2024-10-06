Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu opens Rs 13-crore kitchen at Tirumala temple

TIRUMALA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Vakula Matha Vantasala (kitchen) in Tirumala on Saturday. Built at a cost of Rs 13.4 crore, the new kitchen can facilitate the supply of Anna Prasadam to as many as 1.25 lakh devotees, Naidu said, adding that food can be prepared for 18,000 devotees in just half an hour.

Interacting with mediapersons after inaugurating the kitchen, the Chief Minister asserted that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the government will protect the purity and sanctity of Lord Balaji. Stating that the cleansing of Tirumala has already begun, he emphasised that there will be no compromise on the quality of the Prasadam made for Lord Venkateswara. “All steps will be taken — right from the procurement of raw material until the Prasadam comes out of the kitchen — to ensure that quality is maintained,” Naidu stressed.

TTD kitchens can supply food to 3 lakh devotees

Pointing out that previously devotees had raised complaints over the quality of Laddu and Anna Prasadam served in Tirumala, Naidu said now pilgrims are totally satisfied with the improved quality.