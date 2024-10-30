Chandrababu Naidu's more children appeal and Andhra Pradesh's population conundrum

The push for a larger population has political undertones as well, especially in the southern States, where population growth has slowed in contrast to the northern States, considering that population control measures were more stringently implemented.

A retired economics professor, who requested anonymity, explained, “The United States, with a population of 330 million, has a GDP of 26.7 trillion dollars. In comparison, India, with the world’s highest population, ranks fifth globally with a GDP of 3.9 trillion dollars. This shows that population size does not necessarily correlate with economic power.”

Further comparing the demographic and economic disparities between the northern and southern regions of India, he noted that Uttar Pradesh, with a population close to 240 million, receives a significant budget allocation from the Central government due to its size, despite contributing around 9% to India’s GDP. On the other hand, southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which contribute more than 4% of the GDP, receive only half of the budget relative to their economic contributions.

“The southern States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka make up 20% of the population, but contribute around 35% to the national GDP. However, they receive less funding compared to States in the north, where birth rates and population growth are higher,” he observed.

The representation in the Lok Sabha also reflects these demographic disparities. Of the 543 seats, the five southern States hold only 129, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alone matching this number.

He opined that a significant political imbalance could emerge between the growing populations in the north and the slower-growing populations in the south if the trend continues to rise.

“This disparity in representation and funding may prompt leaders to advocate for a higher birth rate in southern States, including Andhra Pradesh,” he explained, adding that the goal is to ensure a stable demographic presence and equal political influence in the future.