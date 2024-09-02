Rescue and relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continues to supervise the rescue and relief operations in Vijayawada's flood-hit areas from the ground zero. Food and water are being distributed using boats. Food is being sent from the other districts like Eluru, and East Godavari districts to the flood-affected areas, by the respective collectors, with people chipping in to contribute.

The rescue and relief operations are expected to pick up momentum with the joining of additional NDRF teams with relief material. Several NDRF teams have landed at Gannavaram Airport and will be joining rescue and relief activity at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the situation at the Prakasam barrage, where boats have hit the gates and damaged a part of the bund. Irrigation department officials are assessing the damage and take necessary steps.

With heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas of Krishna River and several rivulets and streams joining it from Telangana state, which is witnessing torrential downpour, the water levels at Prakasam Barrage have increased to dangerous levels. As of 10 am, flood water is being discharged downstream of the barrage to the sea at the discharge rate of 11,39,351 cusecs. All the 70 gates are fully lifted.

A second warning is in force, indicating a critical situation along the Krishna River. Authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly those in low-lying areas.

Several river islands in Krishna river particularly in Avanigadda constituency are facing the risk of submergence due to flood. People are being shifted to relief centers by Krishna district authorities. In Vijayawada, besides 17 colonies marooned in flooding Budameru, Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Nagar, and other areas abutting Krishna River are also facing flood threats

Up to 300 families from the 15th to 21st divisions under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have already been moved to rehabilitation centers. The floodwaters have reached a height of 24.3 feet near the retaining wall.

Residents of Ramalingeswara Nagar and Yanamalakuduru have started evacuating as water levels rise, threatening further submergence. Many colonies could be submerged if the water height exceeds the retaining walls.