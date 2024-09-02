Rescue and relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas of Vijayawada and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu continues to supervise the rescue and relief operations in Vijayawada's flood-hit areas from the ground zero. Food and water are being distributed using boats. Food is being sent from the other districts like Eluru, and East Godavari districts to the flood-affected areas, by the respective collectors, with people chipping in to contribute.
The rescue and relief operations are expected to pick up momentum with the joining of additional NDRF teams with relief material. Several NDRF teams have landed at Gannavaram Airport and will be joining rescue and relief activity at the earliest.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the situation at the Prakasam barrage, where boats have hit the gates and damaged a part of the bund. Irrigation department officials are assessing the damage and take necessary steps.
With heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas of Krishna River and several rivulets and streams joining it from Telangana state, which is witnessing torrential downpour, the water levels at Prakasam Barrage have increased to dangerous levels. As of 10 am, flood water is being discharged downstream of the barrage to the sea at the discharge rate of 11,39,351 cusecs. All the 70 gates are fully lifted.
A second warning is in force, indicating a critical situation along the Krishna River. Authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents, particularly those in low-lying areas.
Several river islands in Krishna river particularly in Avanigadda constituency are facing the risk of submergence due to flood. People are being shifted to relief centers by Krishna district authorities. In Vijayawada, besides 17 colonies marooned in flooding Budameru, Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Nagar, and other areas abutting Krishna River are also facing flood threats
Up to 300 families from the 15th to 21st divisions under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation have already been moved to rehabilitation centers. The floodwaters have reached a height of 24.3 feet near the retaining wall.
Residents of Ramalingeswara Nagar and Yanamalakuduru have started evacuating as water levels rise, threatening further submergence. Many colonies could be submerged if the water height exceeds the retaining walls.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha informed the media that five helicopters will soon arrive in Andhra Pradesh to assist with rescue operations. They will help in rescue and relief efforts at the Vambay colony as boats are unable to reach there.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer has expressed concern over the heavy rain and floods causing disruption of normal life in Vijayawada and surrounding areas. He cautioned people to remain in safer places and not to venture outside except in an emergency with the help of government authorities. He said those who are stuck in inundated areas should contact government authorities so that the NDRF teams can be deployed to rescue them and take them to safer places.
The Governor requested the Red Cross, Scouts and Guides, and other NGOs to coordinate with the government authorities and actively participate in the rescue and relief operations and distribution of food, medicines, and other essential items to the affected people.
As flood water continues to wreak havoc in the erstwhile undivided Guntur district, relief operations are ongoing to evacuate people from the low-lying areas. Over 10,000 people in island villages in Guntur and Bapatla districts have been shifted to rehabilitation centers.
With the island villages in Thulluru mandal bearing the brunt of the flood, though the officials planned to rescue the people who are reportedly on their rooftops waiting to be rescued on helicopters, due to heavy rains and bad weather, the officials are shifting them in boats.
In Rayapudi Pedalanka village, over 300 cattle have reportedly washed away in the flood water. Meanwhile, the people are gripped in fear about the breaches of rivulets, which might worsen the situation, as various crops in over 2000 acres have been damaged due to heavy rains and flood
The district administration has tightened the security near the rivulets to prevent people from entering or crossing them. Due to heavy floods, the gate at Krishna embankment near Tadepalli has reportedly been damaged causing water leakage on Sunday night. The officials are continuing repair works to prevent flood water.