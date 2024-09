Andhra Pradesh receives power boats from Centre for flood relief operations in Vijayawada

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday received power boats which it asked from the Centre to carry out flood relief operations in Vijayawada, especially at a time when it was running short of them.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to dispatch power boats and additional NDRF teams to cope with the demanding flood emergency.

The Union Home Ministry assured Naidu that 40 power boats and six helicopters would be sent to the southern state.

"Power boats reached Vijayawada. Following discussions with the Centre on Sunday, a large number of boats were dispatched from other states. Food is being distributed in Ajit Singh Nagar using the boats," said an official statement on Monday.

Without specifying the number of boats received, the statement added that many boats are being used to evacuate flood victims.