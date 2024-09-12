CM Jagan’s sins became curses to development of State now, says TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders, including Ministers and MLAs, on Wednesday launched a broadside against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Refuting the allegations of Jagan that the State government was responsible for the Budameru deluge, the TDP leaders said the inefficient administration of the previous YSRC government led to the major disaster. They termed Jagan the main conspirator behind the ‘evil design’ to destroy the Prakasam Barrage with boats.

The TDP leaders said the people, who did not give the YSRC chief the status of Opposition Leader by confining his party to mere 11 seats, were now regretting even for giving those few seats to him, considering his baseless remarks against the NDA government, which made all-out efforts to aid the flood victims and restore normalcy in Vijayawada within 10 days.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) found fault with Jagan for visiting the jail to console his party leader Nandigam Suresh instead of consoling the flood victims.

Mentioning that the YSRC government cancelled 198 works, including five related to Budameru in 2020, Rama Naidu said though 80% of the Budameru Diversion Channel works were completed by the TDP regime during 2014-19, the subsequent YSRC government cancelled the remaining works, resulting in breaches and the flash floods to Vijayawada. “The sins committed by Jagan in the past five years have become curses to the State now,” he observed.

Claiming that normalcy was restored in Vijayawada city within 10 days due to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the official machinery, Narayana said it would have taken 100 days to bring normalcy if such a calamity occurred when Jagan was the Chief Minister. “Jagan has no moral right to criticise Naidu,” he observed.

“Jagan is making silly remarks against the coalition government as he is not aware of the facts. The YSRC chief does not know the direction Budameru flows,” the MP ridiculed.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy, MLA Galla Madhavi and other TDP leaders also lambasted Jagan for his remarks against Naidu and the coalition government.