TDP likely to gain ground in Nellore local bodies

NELLORE: The political landscape in Nellore district is likely to witness a significant makeover as the ruling Telugu Desam Party is making strategic moves to strengthen its hold on local bodies. Even before an official announcement, several representatives from the YSRC are willing to switch loyalties to the TDP.

Nellore Municipal Corporation, which has 54 divisions spread across the City and Rural Assembly constituencies, may soon see a powershift as the majority of the corporators are leaning towards joining the yellow party.

Among the 26 divisions which come under the Rural constituency, about 10 YSRC corporators are already aligning the local MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. Of the remaining 16 corporators, 10 have reportedly expressed their willingness to join the TDP, while discussions are ongoing regarding the remaining members, including Mayor Potluri Sravanthi and six other corporators.

Similarly, among the 28 divisions which fall under the City constituency, 26 corporators are reportedly ready to follow the local MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Narayana. Narayana Educational institutions general manager Vemireddy Vijayabhaskar Reddy is also in touch with several corporators.

However, the TDP cadre has reportedly raised concerns about accepting some of these corporators. The situation in Atmakur Municipality is also in a similar state. It may be noted that YSRC holds a lion’s share of 20 divisions of the total 23 in the civic body. Two councillors already shifted to the TDP, while the majority of the remaining YSRC councillors are reportedly waiting for Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy’s nod to make their move.