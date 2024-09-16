YSRC committed to protecting Vizag Steel Plant, asserts Senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) should not be privatised under any circumstances, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana assured that the YSRC is committed to fighting for its protection.

Speaking to the media at the Visakhapatnam camp office on Sunday, Botcha questioned the NDA government’s stance on the steel plant and termed the issue a matter of sentiment for the entire State. Stating that the steel plant’s privatisation would be seen as a betrayal of the Andhra people, Botsa warned that the YSRC is prepared to fight to any extent to protect VSP. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the State government to take immediate action, emphasising that this issue is about public sentiment and self-respect, not politics.

The former minister recalled that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was established through the sacrifice of 32 individuals and the hard work of leaders like Tenneti Viswanatham. The farmers had contributed 32,000 acres of land to set up the plant, he reminded.