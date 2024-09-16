YSRC committed to protecting Vizag Steel Plant, asserts Senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant) should not be privatised under any circumstances, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana assured that the YSRC is committed to fighting for its protection.
Speaking to the media at the Visakhapatnam camp office on Sunday, Botcha questioned the NDA government’s stance on the steel plant and termed the issue a matter of sentiment for the entire State. Stating that the steel plant’s privatisation would be seen as a betrayal of the Andhra people, Botsa warned that the YSRC is prepared to fight to any extent to protect VSP. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the State government to take immediate action, emphasising that this issue is about public sentiment and self-respect, not politics.
The former minister recalled that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was established through the sacrifice of 32 individuals and the hard work of leaders like Tenneti Viswanatham. The farmers had contributed 32,000 acres of land to set up the plant, he reminded.
In 2008, under the leadership of the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the plant was expanded with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, showing its importance to the State, Botcha averred.
Accusing the NDA government of working to privatise the plant, Botcha claimed that the previous attempts were halted due to strong opposition, including from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Botcha pointed out that the current situation is different, as the BJP does not enjoy absolute majority at the Centre and relies on coalition parties for support. He expressed concern over the strategic steps being taken to sell the plant, noting that two furnaces had already been shut down.
Botcha demanded that both the governments at the Centre and State clarify their stance on VSP’s future and urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to speak out on the issue.
‘Jagan halted privatisation’
Botcha claimed that the previous attempts were halted due to strong opposition, including from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said the former CM had visited the plant, met workers’ unions, and shot off a letter to the Union, successfully preventing the VSP privatisation