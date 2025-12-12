Andhra encounter that killed seven Maoists to face magisterial probe

VISAKHAPATNAM: A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the encounter at GM Valasa village in Maredumilli mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on November 19, in which seven Maoists were killed.

The inquiry has been ordered under Sections 196(2)(b) and 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which mandate an independent probe into custodial and encounter-related deaths. Officials said the process is being undertaken in accordance with guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and directives of the Supreme Court.

Police registered a case under FIR No. 53/2025 dated November 19, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), BNSS, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act. The exchange of fire between police personnel and Maoists reportedly took place during a high-intensity anti-Maoist operation in the forest belt of Maredumilli.

Authorities released the identities of the seven Maoists who died in the encounter. They include Sodi Jyothi alias Saritha (35) of Gurukulanka village, Kunta mandal, Muchaki Manga alias Suresh alias Naresh (21) of Beinpalli, Barse Shainu Vanu (27) of Kondasanwli, Jagargunda, Bars Madi alias Rogo alias Anitha (25) of Birsatpal Chinthalnar Police Station limits, Sukma district, Kakam Shami (35) of Edesmeta, Thati Lokesh alias Ganesh (22) of Thadka, Gangalur mandal, Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, and Metturi Jogarao alias Tek Shankar alias Babu alias Mahindra alias Duchasi Shankar alias Arun (50) of Bathupuram, Vajrapukotturu mandal, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to officials, statements from all relevant parties will be recorded as part of the inquiry. The Sub-Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Rampachodavaram will conduct the proceedings at the Sub-Collector's Office on December 16, 2025, at 12 pm.

Family members of the deceased, police personnel involved in the operation, Panchayatdars who conducted the inquest, and the doctors who performed the post-mortem examination, have been directed to appear before the inquiry officer. The administration also invited any member of the public with direct knowledge of the incident to present information or evidence during the proceedings.

Officials stated that the inquiry is intended to ensure transparency, uphold procedural fairness, and verify all circumstances surrounding the encounter deaths.