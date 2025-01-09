Tirupati stampede: CM Chandrababu Naidu suspends Deputy SP, orders judicial probe

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken swift action in response to the tragic stampede at Bairagipatteda by suspending key officials, launching a judicial inquiry and announcing compensation for the victims.
The responses come as a part of measures to address the incident that claimed six lives and left dozens injured. The incident took place as devotees gathered at Sri Padmavathi municipal park to collect Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens, leading to chaos and the tragic loss of lives.
In a press conference, Naidu disclosed a series of measures and actions taken to address the incident, including the suspension of DSP Ramana Kumar for irresponsible behaviour and TTD Goshala Director Harinath Reddy for their roles in the mishap.
Transfers were also issued for several key officials, including SP Subba Rayudu, TTD JEO Gauthami, and TTD CVSO Sridhar.
The Chief Minister announced that a judicial inquiry has been launched into the incident, with further actions to be taken based on the inquiry's findings.
Families of the deceased will receive Rs 25 lakh and contract-based employment as compensation.
Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be provided to those seriously injured, while Rs 2 lakh will be given to those who sustained minor injuries. The 31 injured devotees will also be granted special darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
Naidu stressed the need for political differences to be set aside and urged that all parties to work together in order to maintain the sanctity of the temple.
He further slammed the practice of distributing tickets in Tirupati, calling it inconsistent with the traditions and beliefs of devotees.
He also questioned the decision to extend the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan period to 10 days, suggesting it should be limited to only two days as per Agama Shastra.
During his visit to the site of the tragedy, Naidu conducted a thorough inspection of the arrangements and questioned the failure of officials to manage the crowd effectively.
He expressed his displeasure with the emergency response and the delays in ambulance arrival, demanding better planning and coordination for future events.
Naidu’s visited the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and met the injured devotees and their families. He assured them of the government's full support.
His actions reflect a firm stance on ensuring accountability and improving the administration’s preparedness to avoid similar incidents in the future.