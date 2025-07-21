Andhra BJP chief Madhav justifies arrest of Rajampet YSRCP MP

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president P V N Madhav justified the arrest of YSRCP MP P V Mithun Reddy in the Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam case, while addressing the media in New Delhi on Sunday.

Madhav highlighted that the BJP was the first to protest against the irregularities in the liquor policy during the previous YSRCP regime, particularly the lack of digital payments, which the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has now validated.

“The law will take its course, and we demand strict legal action against all those involved,” Madhav said, praising the Andhra Pradesh police for their effective investigation. He outlined plans to strengthen the BJP’s presence across the State, aiming to establish the party’s flag in every village through nationalist supporters.