Liquor scam mastermind will be revealed soon: Andhra Min Kollu Ravindra

ANANTAPUR: Reacting to Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy’s arrest, Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra has said the liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime is the largest in the country, with small players being exposed, but the main culprit will soon be brought to light.

He expressed surprise at the extent of corruption that had taken place, and noted that the State had incurred debts of over Rs 10 lakh crore. Projects like Polavaram and Amaravati were stalled, and there were instances of illegal arrests, atrocities, and looting during the previous regime, he said.

The Excise Minister participated in the Suparipalanalo Toli Adugu programme held at Kanaganapalli Mandal Centre of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday. He also took part in several other development programmes. On the occasion, he reiterated that the mastermind behind the liquor scam will soon be revealed, emphasising the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth.

Ravindra recalled his own experience of being arrested and jailed for 53 days, along with many other TDP leaders who faced similar treatment during the YSRCP regime.