Liquor scam mastermind will be revealed soon: Andhra Min Kollu Ravindra

ANANTAPUR: Reacting to Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy’s arrest, Minister for Excise Kollu Ravindra has said the liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime is the largest in the country, with small players being exposed, but the main culprit will soon be brought to light.
He expressed surprise at the extent of corruption that had taken place, and noted that the State had incurred debts of over Rs 10 lakh crore. Projects like Polavaram and Amaravati were stalled, and there were instances of illegal arrests, atrocities, and looting during the previous regime, he said.
The Excise Minister participated in the Suparipalanalo Toli Adugu programme held at Kanaganapalli Mandal Centre of Sri Sathya Sai district on Sunday. He also took part in several other development programmes. On the occasion, he reiterated that the mastermind behind the liquor scam will soon be revealed, emphasising the government’s commitment to uncovering the truth.
Ravindra recalled his own experience of being arrested and jailed for 53 days, along with many other TDP leaders who faced similar treatment during the YSRCP regime.
He lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for resuming the construction of Capital Amaravati and Polavaram Irrigation Project, giving them top priority. He alleged that YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to sabotage the Banakacherla project.
Ravindra expressed anger over receiving over 200 e-mails criticiing the State’s financial situation.
TDP MP Parthasarathy lauded the Chief Minister for leading the State towards development despite facing many challenges. Parthasarathy mentioned that the previous government had stopped work on several projects, including providing water to the Perur dam. He assured that the current government would ensure that farmers who gave their land for projects receive adequate compensation. He emphasised the importance of winning all seats in the upcoming local body elections.
MLA Paritala Sunitha said development programmes are being carried out in Kanaganapalli mandal on an unprecedented scale. She detailed the welfare programmes that have been implemented, and mentioned that the previous government had allocated over Rs 800 crore for providing water to the Perur reservoir from the Handri-Neeva canal. However, the project was stalled after the YSRCP government came to power, she said.