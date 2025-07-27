Minor girl’s murder at Andhra's Gandikota being probed with tech leads: DIG

Praveen explained that two mobile towers—one in Gandikota and another in a nearby village hosting a fair—picked up signals during that period. “This is purely a technical investigation. To put it simply, it’s like digging a mountain to catch a rat,” he said. He confirmed that teams have been deployed to trace the identified individuals and collect further information from their hometowns. So far, no one has been taken into custody.

The DIG dismissed speculative claims circulating on social media that accuse the victim’s family, stating that the probe remains technology-driven. “If needed, we will question the family members too,” he said.

When asked about a possible timeline for solving the case, DIG Praveen replied, “We don’t possess divine powers, but with human effort, we are confident of solving it.”