Minor girl’s murder at Andhra's Gandikota being probed with tech leads: DIG

KADAPA: Kurnool Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Koya Praveen on Saturday said the investigation into the murder of a minor girl from Proddutur is progressing intensively and hinges on technical analysis due to the absence of eyewitnesses or CCTV footage.
Addressing the media at the Zilla Parishad premises after a half-yearly crime review meeting, the DIG said the police have narrowed down 69 suspects from a pool of 350 mobile users whose devices were active near the Ranganathaswamy temple in Gandikota, Jamalamadugu mandal, during the likely timeframe of the crime — between 11.45 am and 1.45 pm on July 14.
Praveen explained that two mobile towers—one in Gandikota and another in a nearby village hosting a fair—picked up signals during that period. “This is purely a technical investigation. To put it simply, it’s like digging a mountain to catch a rat,” he said. He confirmed that teams have been deployed to trace the identified individuals and collect further information from their hometowns. So far, no one has been taken into custody.
The DIG dismissed speculative claims circulating on social media that accuse the victim’s family, stating that the probe remains technology-driven. “If needed, we will question the family members too,” he said.
When asked about a possible timeline for solving the case, DIG Praveen replied, “We don’t possess divine powers, but with human effort, we are confident of solving it.”