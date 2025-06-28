Explore Andhra Pradesh, Ramdev urges tourists

VIJAYAWADA: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev urged Indians travelling to Paris, Switzerland, or Turkey to explore scenic destinations within Andhra Pradesh instead.

Speaking during the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0 in Vijayawada on Friday, he hailed Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as the most visionary leader in the country. “No one in India works with such public interest, creativity, productivity, and professionalism. Chandrababu is a divine gift to the Telugu people,” Ramdev said.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s request to promote tourism and serve as an advisor to wellness centres, Ramdev announced that Patanjali would establish a world-class wellness centre in Horsley Hills and is keen to launch a destination wedding cruise boat project in Dindi.

He said Patanjali is willing to actively promote Andhra Pradesh tourism if granted permission. As a symbolic gesture, he presented holy Ganga water from Haridwar to the Chief Minister.

Later, Naidu and Baba Ramdev jointly flagged off tourism caravans converted into mobile hotel rooms.