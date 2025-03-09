TDP MP offers incentives for women giving birth to third child: Cow if it’s a boy, Rs 50,000 if it’s a girl

Appalanaidu’s offer comes in the context of the Chief Minister's call for measures to encourage population growth. Both Appalanaidu and the Chief Minister have made announcements to encourage having a third child.

In addition, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that women employees will now be granted maternity leave for all child deliveries, regardless of the number of children. This policy aims to support women in the workforce and encourage family growth.

At a program organized in Markapur, Prakasam district, on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Chief Minister announced the maternity leave policy.

He also addressed a concern raised by a constable to the Home Minister about whether maternity leave would be granted for women employees, regardless of the number of children.

Previously, women employees were entitled to six months of full-paid maternity leave for only two deliveries. However, the new policy ensures that maternity leave will be granted for all deliveries, no matter how many children a woman has. As part of this initiative, Vizianagaram MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu has announced further incentives for women who have a third child.