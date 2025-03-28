Polavaram water only after oustees’ rehabilitation: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Reasserting that Polavaram is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to ensure justice to all those who sacrificed everything for the irrigation project. “We will complete the rehabilitation of all the displaced families before making the irrigation project operational,” he vowed.

Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram project on Thursday, and later held a meeting with the displaced families.

“After the TDP-led NDA came to power in the State in 2014, we have disbursed Rs 4,311 crore as compensation to the displaced families. The previous regime neither thought about you nor cared for your problems in the last five years. They didn’t even acknowledge your hardship,” Naidu said, adding that Rs 829 crore was directly deposited into the bank accounts of the project oustees.

Mentioning that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised Rs 10 lakh compensation to each displaced family, Naidu sought to know if he fulfilled his assurance. Not even a single rupee was given to the project oustees during the YSRCP regime, he said.

“Even during Godavari floods, they ignored your plight. Had our government continued in 2019, the Polavaram project would have been completed by 2020,” Naidu said.

The delay had resulted in significant escalation of the project cost. The diaphragm wall constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore was damaged due to the negligence of the YSRCP government, he said.