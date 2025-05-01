Andhra temple wall collapse: Construction done in haste for Chandanotsavam, sources say

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tragic incident at the Simhachalam temple during the annual Chandanotsavam on Wednesday, has sparked widespread public anger and criticism. A newly built wall near the Rs 300 darshan queue line collapsed in the early hours of the day, killing seven devotees, and injuring several others.
The wall, reportedly built just five days prior to the annual festival, gave way following a spell of moderate rain. Thousands of devotees had gathered at the hilltop temple for ‘Nijaroopa Darshanam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Families of the victims and eyewitnesses alleged serious negligence in the construction, and oversight of festival arrangements.
The structure was part of the ongoing PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme, for which the Ministry of Tourism had sanctioned `54.04 crore in December 2022 for development works at Simhachalam Devasthanam. The project is being executed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.
Tourism Regional Director Subramanyam confirmed that tenders had been called for the works by the Tourism Department, but declined to disclose the contractor’s name.
However, sources claimed that the contract was awarded to a firm named K Anantha Rao and Co, based in Srikakulam. “The wall in question was reportedly constructed in haste five days ago, and was asked to be completed before Chandanotsavam,” sources claimed.
Outside the King George Hospital mortuary in Visakhapatnam, grieving families of the victims demanded accountability from politicians, officials, and the temple authorities.
“This was not a case of torrential rain. Water runoff from the hilltop seems to have undermined the weak foundation of the wall,” family members of the deceased alleged.
“We demand permanent government jobs, not outsourcing, and `1 crore ex gratia for each victim. The government cannot brush off its negligence with mere announcements,” they said.
They further questioned the role of ministers who were reportedly assigned to oversee Chandanotsavam arrangements. “How did they miss inspecting a newly constructed wall? What kind of oversight was this?” asked devotees waiting in the queue after the untoward incident.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who was at the site since morning, told the media, “I have personally inspected the queue lines two to three days ago. The incident is extremely unfortunate. An inquiry will be conducted to identify the contractor, engineer, and quality evaluator involved in the wall construction. All those responsible will be held accountable.”
Anitha stated that despite all precautions taken by the temple authorities, the tragedy still occurred. “A three-member committee has already been formed to probe the reasons behind the accident. Once the committee submits its report, legal action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence,” she added.