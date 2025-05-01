Andhra temple wall collapse: Construction done in haste for Chandanotsavam, sources say

VISAKHAPATNAM: The tragic incident at the Simhachalam temple during the annual Chandanotsavam on Wednesday, has sparked widespread public anger and criticism. A newly built wall near the Rs 300 darshan queue line collapsed in the early hours of the day, killing seven devotees, and injuring several others.

The wall, reportedly built just five days prior to the annual festival, gave way following a spell of moderate rain. Thousands of devotees had gathered at the hilltop temple for ‘Nijaroopa Darshanam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Families of the victims and eyewitnesses alleged serious negligence in the construction, and oversight of festival arrangements.

The structure was part of the ongoing PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme, for which the Ministry of Tourism had sanctioned `54.04 crore in December 2022 for development works at Simhachalam Devasthanam. The project is being executed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Tourism Regional Director Subramanyam confirmed that tenders had been called for the works by the Tourism Department, but declined to disclose the contractor’s name.

However, sources claimed that the contract was awarded to a firm named K Anantha Rao and Co, based in Srikakulam. “The wall in question was reportedly constructed in haste five days ago, and was asked to be completed before Chandanotsavam,” sources claimed.