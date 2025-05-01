Andhra temple wall collapse: Pilgrimage becomes a nightmare at Simhachalam

VISAKHAPATNAM: What began as a deeply spiritual day for thousands of devotees, turned into a nightmare at the Simhachalam Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, as a wall collapse in the early hours of Wednesday claimed seven lives during the annual Chandanotsavam.

A pall of gloom descended on the mortuary premises at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam as grieving families of the Simhachalam temple wall collapse victims struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

Seven devotees, including a young techie couple and their relatives, lost their lives while waiting for ‘Nijaroopa Darshanam’ of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

Among the deceased were Pilla Umamaheswara Rao (30) and his wife Shailaja (27), natives of Chandrampalem village in Madhurawada. Both were software professionals employed in Hyderabad, and had returned to their hometown to work remotely.

They were accompanied by Shailaja’s mother, P Venkata Ratna (45), and aunt, G Mahalakshmi (65), who also died in the incident. The family had arrived early at the temple and were waiting in the Rs 300 ticket queue when the wall collapsed around 3.15 am reportedly due to heavy rain.