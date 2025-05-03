Fulfilling all our promises: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Amaravati will definitely emerge as a world class capital city, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh will proceed on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the relaunch Amaravati capital works on Friday, Pawan Kalyan felt that farmers of Amaravati waged a historic struggle when the previous government attempted to erase the future of Amaravati like the Diviseema cyclone.

Mentioning that the farmers of Amaravati faced several hardships during the previous YSRCP regime, he lauded the fight of Amaravati women farmers, who did not give up their agitation for capital.

“We have assured you that Amaravati will only be the capital of AP. Committing to that promise, now we are relaunching the works of Amaravati through the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Pawan Kalyan said.