Fulfilling all our promises: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that Amaravati will definitely emerge as a world class capital city, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said Andhra Pradesh will proceed on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Speaking at the relaunch Amaravati capital works on Friday, Pawan Kalyan felt that farmers of Amaravati waged a historic struggle when the previous government attempted to erase the future of Amaravati like the Diviseema cyclone.
Mentioning that the farmers of Amaravati faced several hardships during the previous YSRCP regime, he lauded the fight of Amaravati women farmers, who did not give up their agitation for capital.
“We have assured you that Amaravati will only be the capital of AP. Committing to that promise, now we are relaunching the works of Amaravati through the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Pawan Kalyan said.
He hailed the farmers of Amaravati highlighting that they have not only given their lands for capital, but also a future to the State. Several development programmes are being implemented in the State because of the formation of stable governments both at the Centre and in the State. All the promises made in the NDA election manifesto are being implemented with commitment, he said.
Recalling that the State lost thousands of crores of rupees ought to get from the Centre due to non-release of matching grant for the Centrally sponsored schemes by the previous regime, he said the present governments at the Centre and in the State are working with the spirit of cooperative federalism.
Thus, laying of foundation stones and inauguration of works worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore took place in the State, he highlighted.
“The five crore people of Andhra Pradesh extend their profound gratitude to Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji’s for breathing new life into Amaravati,” he tweeted after the end of meeting.