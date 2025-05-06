Kakani, Anil partners in illegal mining scam: TDP MLC Ravichandra

NELLORE: TDP MLC Beeda Ravichandra came down heavily on YSRCP leaders Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav, accusing them of being partners in an alleged massive illegal mining scam.

Addressing at NTR Bhavan in Nellore city on Monday, Beeda alleged, “Kakani and Anil are like two thieves protecting each other in the mining scam. Kakani fled from public view, fearing inquiry into his actions, proving his guilt. If he had not done anything wrong, why is he running away instead of questioning the government?” he asked.

Ravichandra claimed illegal proceeds from Kakani’s mining operations reached Lotus Pond, indicating a possible financial link to the top leadership.