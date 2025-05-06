Kakani, Anil partners in illegal mining scam: TDP MLC Ravichandra

NELLORE: TDP MLC Beeda Ravichandra came down heavily on YSRCP leaders Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav, accusing them of being partners in an alleged massive illegal mining scam.
Addressing at NTR Bhavan in Nellore city on Monday, Beeda alleged, “Kakani and Anil are like two thieves protecting each other in the mining scam. Kakani fled from public view, fearing inquiry into his actions, proving his guilt. If he had not done anything wrong, why is he running away instead of questioning the government?” he asked.
Ravichandra claimed illegal proceeds from Kakani’s mining operations reached Lotus Pond, indicating a possible financial link to the top leadership.
The senior TDP leader questioned Anil’s recent statements defending Kakani and reminded that it was not the TDP but the Union Ministry of Mines that intervened in the illegal mining scam, following complaints by former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.
Referring to Rusthum Mines’ legal battle, Ravichandra said, “Despite court orders confirming illegal encroachments and mining by Kakani, the then YSRCP-led administration ignored them. Kakani conducted illegal mining operations in five locations in Thoderu. He mixed illegally mined material with his own and sold it under false claims.”
He slammed Anil for his comments on Vemireddy Prabharkar Reddy’s family, noting that their mining business began decades before Anil was born, and had legally operated across the globe, including in Africa and Indonesia.