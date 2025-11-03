Srikakulam temple stampede: Minister Anam Reddy visits injured at Palasa hospital

SRIKAKULAM: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Sunday visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Kasibugga in Srikakulam district, where a stampede occurred on Karthika Ekadasi, claiming nine lives and leaving several devotees injured.

The Minister inspected the temple premises, reviewed the situation that led to the stampede and spoke to officials about the incident. He later met those receiving treatment at Palasa Government Hospital, accompanied by Palasa MLA Gouthu Sireesha and other local leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Ramanarayana Reddy noted that the temple was constructed and managed by 94-year-old private donor Hari Mukund Panda with the aim of providing darshan to devotees. He praised Panda’s efforts in building such a large temple with personal funds but pointed out that the lack of proper crowd management on a major auspicious day led to the unfortunate incident.

The Minister said the government acted swiftly even though the temple is privately run, announcing ex gratia for the bereaved families.

“Our primary focus now is the health of the injured. A committee has been appointed for a detailed probe, and action will follow the inquiry findings.

We will also take decisions on developing the temple based on the District Collector’s report,” he said. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu visited Pittalisaria, Rameswaram and Sivarampuram villages in Tekkali and Nandigam mandals to console the families. He said it was deeply distressing that pilgrims lost their lives while visiting a holy place and assured that the government is taking steps to prevent such tragedies.