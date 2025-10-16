PM Modi offers prayers at Srisailam Temple before launching mega projects in Andhra

KURNOOL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the sacred hill shrine of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Thursday.

He performed special rituals, including Rudrabhishekam with Panchamrutha, and took part in Khadgamala and Kumkumarchana of Goddess Brahamarambha.

Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival, temple priests and Vedic scholars extended a traditional welcome with Purna Kumbham, reciting sacred hymns that represent blessings and deep reverence. Following his darshan and prayers at the temple, Modi is scheduled to visit Sree Shivaji Spoorthi Kendra.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Orvakal Airport in Kurnool, where he was greeted warmly by Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh, and other prominent figures.

From the airport, joined by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Modi flew by helicopter to Sunndipent and then proceeded by road to the Srisailam temple.

Later, he will proceed by helicopter to Nannur to attend the 'Super GST... Super Savings' public meeting at Ragamayuri Green Hills.