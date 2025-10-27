Prakasam administration on high alert ahead of Cyclone Montha

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district administration has stepped up preparedness measures to tackle Cyclone Montha, which is expected to bring severe weather conditions to coastal Andhra Pradesh.
As part of the state’s cyclone monitoring efforts, Special Officer and State Education Department Secretary Kona Sasidhar arrived in Ongole on Sunday to review the district’s mitigation and response plans.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have reached the district headquarters, and the Collector has declared a three-day holiday for all government and private schools from October 27 to 29 in view of the India Meteorological Department’s cyclone warnings.
Addressing the media after a special review meeting with district officials, Sasidhar said senior IAS officers have been deputed to all coastal districts to oversee cyclone preparedness.
“We have verified that no fishermen from the district have ventured into the sea, and all are safe. The district administration has effectively handled the recent heavy rains, and we are confident they will respond efficiently to Cyclone Montha as well,” he said.
The administration has identified 18 coastal villages in five mandals as vulnerable areas and has made arrangements for possible emergency evacuations. Special attention will be given to the safety of senior citizens, pregnant women, and children, who will be shifted to designated shelters if necessary.
A comprehensive review was also conducted on water resources, including reservoirs, tanks, and streams, with instructions to field staff to monitor any breaches or leakages and take immediate repair measures.
Officials from key departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Medical and Health, Fisheries, Irrigation, Energy, Roads and Buildings, and Education have been instructed to remain stationed at their workplaces and stay alert to emergency developments. Command control centers have been set up at the district and mandal levels with adequate staff to ensure round-the-clock monitoring.