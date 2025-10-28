Cyclone 'Montha' updates: Andhra, Odisha on high alert as system intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclonic Storm Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The system has been moving north-northwestwards at a speed of around 15 kmph over the past six hours, prompting both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments to heighten preparedness and initiate precautionary measures.

As of 5:30 am on October 28, 2025, the storm was centered approximately 190 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south-southeast of Kakinada, 340 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam (all in Andhra Pradesh), and 550 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards and make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening or night of October 28.