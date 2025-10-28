No life should be lost to Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: With Cyclone Montha inching closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take all necessary measures to prevent loss of life and minimise damage to property and crops.

Reviewing preparedness at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre in the Secretariat on Monday, Naidu stressed the importance of real-time communication, mass evacuation and coordinated relief efforts across all departments.

He instructed officials to release hourly weather bulletins from Tuesday to ensure the public receives timely and accurate updates. He emphasised communication networks must remain uninterrupted during the cyclone, directing officials to deploy satellite phones and mobile towers where necessary. “No one should fall victim to the cyclone. Our goal is to prevent even a single casualty,” Naidu said.

Evacuation efforts are underway in vulnerable coastal areas, with relief camps being readied in 2,707 villages and ward secretariats. Each evacuee will be provided 25 kg of rice and essential supplies. Around 3,211 generators have been stationed across 110 mandals to ensure power backup, while control rooms at district and mandal levels will function round-the-clock to coordinate emergency operations.

Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to enquire about the cyclone’s impact and assured Central government support. Minister Nara Lokesh has been tasked with coordinating with the Prime Minister’s Office to streamline assistance and communication.