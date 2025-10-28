Power utilities put on high alert to ensure uninterrupted supply during Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: With Cyclone Montha expected to make landfall along the AP coast, the State government has placed all power utilities on high alert to ensure rapid emergency response and uninterrupted electricity supply.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a teleconference with senior officials from APGENCO, APTRANSCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL, and APCPDCL to review field-level preparedness and direct immediate action. He instructed utilities to mobilise manpower and materials in advance, maintain coordination, prioritise public safety and restoration of power.
Vijayanand stressed the need for round-the-clock control room operations, robust communication systems, and swift restoration once wind speeds subside. Substations, transmission lines, and control centres are to be staffed adequately, and coordination between transmission and distribution networks must be seamless.
APGENCO reported readiness at thermal power stations, including NTTPS, MVR Rayalaseema, and SDSTPS.
APTRANSCO has mobilised resources across eight coastal districts under the Vizag and Vijayawada zones. Line gangs, erection teams, tree-cutting squads, and fault locators are deployed at key substations, including Machilipatnam, Avanigadda, Gudivada, Bapatla, Ongole, Chirala, Guduru, and Nellore. APSPDCL is preparing for impact in Nellore and Tirupati districts.
Control rooms are active at division headquarters, and 147 rectification and construction teams with 1,505 personnel have been mobilised.
APSPDCL has deployed 147 teams with 1,505 personnel in Nellore and Tirupati, while APCPDCL mobilised 2,913 workers and 285 contractors across four districts.
With emergency stocks, generators, and vehicles ready, power utilities aim to minimise disruption and ensure swift restoration once Cyclone Montha hits, reflecting Andhra Pradesh’s proactive disaster strategy.