Power utilities put on high alert to ensure uninterrupted supply during Cyclone Montha

VIJAYAWADA: With Cyclone Montha expected to make landfall along the AP coast, the State government has placed all power utilities on high alert to ensure rapid emergency response and uninterrupted electricity supply.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand conducted a teleconference with senior officials from APGENCO, APTRANSCO, APSPDCL, APEPDCL, and APCPDCL to review field-level preparedness and direct immediate action. He instructed utilities to mobilise manpower and materials in advance, maintain coordination, prioritise public safety and restoration of power.

Vijayanand stressed the need for round-the-clock control room operations, robust communication systems, and swift restoration once wind speeds subside. Substations, transmission lines, and control centres are to be staffed adequately, and coordination between transmission and distribution networks must be seamless.

APGENCO reported readiness at thermal power stations, including NTTPS, MVR Rayalaseema, and SDSTPS.