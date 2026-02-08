Amaravati Quantum Valley will put Andhra on global tech map, says Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the foundation-laying of Amaravati Quantum Valley marks a significant step towards building India’s leadership in quantum technology and frontier innovation. He said the event was not merely a ceremonial milestone, but the beginning of a long-term effort to place Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of next-generation technologies that will shape the future.

Recalling the IT revolution of the past, Lokesh said a single visionary decision had once transformed Hyderabad into a global software hub and generated millions of jobs across the country. He said a similar opportunity now exists in the field of quantum and deep technologies, and Andhra Pradesh is determined to play a leading role rather than remain a follower.

The Minister said Amaravati Quantum Valley is being designed as a comprehensive ecosystem, bringing together quantum hardware, software, algorithms, research, innovation, and talent development at one location. The objective, is to build indigenous capabilities, encourage startups, and support large-scale research while creating high-quality, future-ready employment opportunities for the state’s youth, he added.

Lokesh highlighted that the project is aligned with the National Quantum Mission and has received strong support from the Union Government, global technology companies, and leading academic institutions. He said partnerships with industry and academia will ensure faster innovation and effective translation of research into real-world applications.

Stating that Amaravati is evolving beyond an administrative capital, Lokesh said the city is being envisioned as a science, computation, and innovation capital. He expressed confidence that the Quantum Valley will help India develop and export advanced quantum technologies and position the country as a global leader in the emerging quantum era.