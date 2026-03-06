Andhra Pradesh

Three held in Vetlapalem cracker unit blast case

Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets bereaved family members of victims of the cracker unit blast at Vetlakpalem, in Kakinada
KAKINADA: The Kakinada district police arrested three accused in the deadly Vetlapalem firecracker explosion at ‘Sri Surya FireWorks’ on Thursday.

Disclosing details of the arrests, Kakinada district Superintendent of Police Garikipati Bindu Madhav said the accused were identified as Adabala Srinivasa Rao, Adabala Veerababu and Adabala Arjun. They were nabbed at Samalkota railway station while trying to escape.

They will be produced before the court on Thursday, the Bindu Madhav said.

The SP further stated that the licence holder of Sri Surya Fireworks, Adabala Arjun, is a resident of Vetlapalem.

His brother Adabala Veerababu and their father Adabala Srinivasa Rao were running the crackers unit in Vetlapalem.

Kakinada
Vetlapalem cracker unit blast case

