Andhra local body polls: CM Naidu, YSRCP trade allegations of violence, electoral intimidation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused the YSRCP of resorting to "criminal politics" and attempting to disrupt local body polls through violence. The YSRCP, in turn, accused the ruling TDP-led government of "undermining" democracy through alleged collusion with the police and the State Election Commission (SEC).

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Undavalli, Naidu claimed that the YSRCP had created disturbances in several places, including Punganur, Darsi, Kadapa, Thamballapalle and Tirupati.

“They (YSRCP) have tried to create hindrances in local bodies polls from day one. YSRCP is resorting to criminal politics,” Naidu said, alleging that a YSRCP MP had run over NDA cadres with his vehicle. The MP’s car contained liquor bottles and weapons, he claimed.

According to Naidu, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party had attacked people across the state and set vehicles on fire. He alleged that the YSRCP was willing to create unrest in the state for electoral gains.

In Kanigiri, YSRCP activists barged into a nomination centre and seized nomination papers, Naidu claimed, adding that a Jana Sena Party office had been targeted in Thamballapalle.

Noting that the TDP was adhering to the SEC's regulations, Naidu urged people to discuss the alleged violence.

"Fake propaganda was being spread by YSRCP and the party supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is using his own media outlet for tarnishing the state's image,” the CM alleged.

"They (YSRCP) were indulging in violence and also filing petitions in the courts. By approaching courts with fake litigations, they (YSRCP) have become criminal litigants. They gave wrong information to the High Court and also the Supreme Court,” he added.