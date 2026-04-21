Assam government assures Gauhati HC it will file response to pleas against CM Himanta's 'hate speech' by May 28

The BJP-led Assam government on Tuesday assured the Gauhati High Court that it will file its response to a batch of pleas against the alleged hate speeches made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the next date of hearing.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury listed the matter for hearing on May 28.

"It has been submitted on behalf of the state that the response affidavit shall positively be filed by the next date, with a copy served in advance to the counsel for the petitioners in the respective writ petitions. List all these matters on 28.05.2026," the court said.

The three separate PILs, flagging the Assam CM's repeated "hate speech" targeting the state's minority community, were taken up by the division bench on February 26. Observing that there was a "fissiparous tendency," the court issued notice to Sarma, the Centre, the state government and the Director General of Police in the matter.

The hearing was conducted before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule for the state, with the polling since held on April 9 and counting of votes to be done on May 4.

One petition was filed by Sahitya Akademi awardee litterateur Hiren Gohain, former DGP Harekrishna Deka and senior journalist Paresh Malakar on February 24.

The petitioners has argued that the remarks made by Sarma against Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam could divide the society.

"The Respondent No 3 (Sarma), while addressing reporters openly admitted to having directed members of his political party to deliberately file complaints against Bengali-origin Muslims, referred to by him pejoratively as 'Miyas', with the express object of causing them harassment and hardship," the petition noted.

"...the Chief Minister of the State of Assam is sullying his high constitutional office and violating his constitutional oath of office by indulging in blatant 'hate speech' against a minority community in Assam," it alleged.