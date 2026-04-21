Assam government assures Gauhati HC it will file response to pleas against CM Himanta's 'hate speech' by May 28

The BJP-led Assam government on Tuesday assured the Gauhati High Court that it will file its response to a batch of pleas against the alleged hate speeches made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the next date of hearing.
The division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury listed the matter for hearing on May 28.
"It has been submitted on behalf of the state that the response affidavit shall positively be filed by the next date, with a copy served in advance to the counsel for the petitioners in the respective writ petitions. List all these matters on 28.05.2026," the court said.
The three separate PILs, flagging the Assam CM's repeated "hate speech" targeting the state's minority community, were taken up by the division bench on February 26. Observing that there was a "fissiparous tendency," the court issued notice to Sarma, the Centre, the state government and the Director General of Police in the matter.
The hearing was conducted before the announcement of the Assembly election schedule for the state, with the polling since held on April 9 and counting of votes to be done on May 4.
One petition was filed by Sahitya Akademi awardee litterateur Hiren Gohain, former DGP Harekrishna Deka and senior journalist Paresh Malakar on February 24.
The petitioners has argued that the remarks made by Sarma against Bengali-origin Muslims in Assam could divide the society.
"The Respondent No 3 (Sarma), while addressing reporters openly admitted to having directed members of his political party to deliberately file complaints against Bengali-origin Muslims, referred to by him pejoratively as 'Miyas', with the express object of causing them harassment and hardship," the petition noted.
"...the Chief Minister of the State of Assam is sullying his high constitutional office and violating his constitutional oath of office by indulging in blatant 'hate speech' against a minority community in Assam," it alleged.
The PIL also stated that Sarma is making speeches and releasing videos that are overtly inciting violence against the minority community by instigating civilians to take law and order into their own hands.
It alleged that CM has indulged in "blatant hate speech" against the minority community by calling for their social and economic boycott and using derogatory words to describe them, and propagating harmful stereotypes about them.
It also alleged that the CM has been "instigating violence and hatred with references to the community's dress and language, instigating communal disharmony, and directing his officials to use their public office in a malafide manner to harass the minority community."
The PIL demanded an enquiry by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), chaired by a retired high court judge, against the CM and appropriate action.
"In the present case, despite widely disseminated and publicly recorded speeches that prima facie disclose incitement to discrimination, social and economic boycott of a minority community, no suo motu FIR has been registered by the state authorities," it claimed.
Apart from the PIL filed by the prominent citizens, the CPI and CPI(M) had also filed separate petitions on February 21 over the matter.
The CPI(M) had made the BJP also a respondent in its petition, but the High Court had declined to issue notice to the party at the current stage.
The Supreme Court had on February 16 refused to entertain petitions seeking action against the CM over a now-deleted video posted on Assam BJP's X handle, purportedly showing Himanta taking aim and firing at members of the Muslim community.
Refusing to entertain the pleas, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked the petitioners to approach the Gauhati High Court with their grievances.
It also asked the HC chief justice to expedite the hearing in the matter.
(With inputs from PTI)