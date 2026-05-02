Personal liberty cannot be sacrificed for political vendetta: Khera after SC grants bail in defamation row

NEW DELHI: Personal liberty cannot be sacrificed for political vendetta, said Congress leader Pawan Khera a day after the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory bail in a case filed over allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar, in its order uploaded on Friday, granted Khera pre-arrest bail subject to certain conditions.

The court had reserved its verdict in the matter on Thursday.

In a post on X, Khera thanked the Supreme Court and the Congress leadership after he was granted anticipatory bail.

"I thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law, and Abhishek Singhvi along with the AICC Law Department for their timely and steadfast interventions. For the second time, Dr Singhvi & his sharp team - Muhammad Khan and Omar Hoda - have defended my liberty amid sustained threats and intimidation by the Assam CM," he said.

Khera said he was deeply grateful to senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh for their unwavering support and encouragement.

He also thanked the millions of Congress supporters who stood by him with their voices and prayers.