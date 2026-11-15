Assam Congress seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation for Kaziranga accident victims' families

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking enhanced compensation for the families of those killed in the Kaziranga minibus-truck collision, free treatment for the injured and livelihood assistance for families of the 26 deceased.
The former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly also called for a comprehensive independent enquiry into the accident and the condition of National Highway-715, alleging that the authorities had neglected essential road safety measures.
While appreciating the Prime Minister for announcing financial assistance soon after the accident, Saikia said the scale of the tragedy warranted higher compensation and rehabilitation measures.
At least 26 people, including women and minors, were killed and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, officials said. Many of the victims were college students.
In his letter, Saikia expressed concern over the deplorable condition of the NH-715 stretch and called for a thorough examination of the road's condition, design, maintenance, traffic management and safety arrangements. He also sought urgent intervention to improve highway safety, healthcare and infrastructure in the region.
He said administrative accountability must be fixed and the conduct of the drivers involved in the accident investigated. The Congress leader also expressed disappointment over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's response, noting that he visited the accident site only a day later, on Saturday.
Saikia claimed that while Sarma announced ex gratia and promised a probe into the accident, his remarks did not adequately address local residents' concerns about the highway.
He also referred to the Chief Minister's reported remarks about a possible medical emergency involving the deceased driver, saying this should not divert attention from potential deficiencies in highway infrastructure.
Saikia further said Sarma had himself acknowledged that certain traffic restrictions had previously been relaxed under political pressure, making an independent examination of administrative decisions necessary.
In the letter, the Congress leader also raised concerns about the Kaziranga region, including NH-715 safety, healthcare facilities, alleged misuse of hospital premises, environmental protection, expansion of the eco-sensitive zone and land acquisitions.
Saikia sought an increase in the total compensation for the next of kin of each deceased to at least Rs 20 lakh, inclusive of the Rs 9 lakh already announced by the central and state governments. He also sought additional assistance for families that lost multiple members.
He called for free medical treatment, rehabilitation and disability compensation for the injured, scholarships for dependent children and livelihood assistance for families that lost their principal earning members.
The Congress leader also demanded a comprehensive independent enquiry into the accident, including an examination of the condition of NH-715 and compliance with safety standards.
Saikia said conservation efforts in Kaziranga must involve local residents, who should receive a fair share of the benefits from tourism.