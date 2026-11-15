Assam Congress seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation for Kaziranga accident victims' families

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking enhanced compensation for the families of those killed in the Kaziranga minibus-truck collision, free treatment for the injured and livelihood assistance for families of the 26 deceased.

The former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly also called for a comprehensive independent enquiry into the accident and the condition of National Highway-715, alleging that the authorities had neglected essential road safety measures.

While appreciating the Prime Minister for announcing financial assistance soon after the accident, Saikia said the scale of the tragedy warranted higher compensation and rehabilitation measures.

At least 26 people, including women and minors, were killed and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, officials said. Many of the victims were college students.

In his letter, Saikia expressed concern over the deplorable condition of the NH-715 stretch and called for a thorough examination of the road's condition, design, maintenance, traffic management and safety arrangements. He also sought urgent intervention to improve highway safety, healthcare and infrastructure in the region.

He said administrative accountability must be fixed and the conduct of the drivers involved in the accident investigated. The Congress leader also expressed disappointment over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's response, noting that he visited the accident site only a day later, on Saturday.

Saikia claimed that while Sarma announced ex gratia and promised a probe into the accident, his remarks did not adequately address local residents' concerns about the highway.

He also referred to the Chief Minister's reported remarks about a possible medical emergency involving the deceased driver, saying this should not divert attention from potential deficiencies in highway infrastructure.