Assam is targeting the status of eastern India's skill capital, with the state planning to invest over Rs 4,000 crore to upgrade ITIs and other skill-training institutions into world-class centres of excellence, ready to power a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Emphasising the importance of vocational training alongside higher education, Sarma said India's future depended not just on academic degrees but also on a skilled workforce.

He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT-Kharagpur and the fifth 'Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh' for ITI toppers in Lucknow, both held on Saturday.

"His message was clear: a Viksit Bharat will not be built by degrees alone, but by skilled hands, and ITI graduates deserve the same respect and stature as IIT alumni," Sarma said.

"Whether it is an IIT or an ITI, for me, both are equally the treasures of my country, the strength of my nation, and the future of India," he added.

A key component of the initiative is an investment of over Rs 2,390 crore in collaboration with Tata Technologies and more than 20 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to upgrade 77 technical institutions, including 43 ITIs and 34 polytechnics, he added.

Sarma said students at these institutions are being trained in emerging fields such as electric vehicles, industrial robotics, 3D printing, the Internet of Things and AI-driven manufacturing.

The state is also setting up the Assam Skill University at Mangaldai with an investment of Rs 1,016 crore.

It will be the first government skill university of its kind in eastern India, he claimed.

The university will offer courses ranging from vocational diplomas to BTech, MBA and PhD programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and digital manufacturing, bridging the gap between vocational training and higher education, he said.