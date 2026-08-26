BJP-led Bihar govt weaponising police to evade accountability to students: Rahul Gandhi

Social media was abuzz with rumours that the boy -- Aditya, a resident of Punaichak locality in Patna -- had been "arrested" for taking part in the protests. Police have dismissed the claim, stating that the boy was kept at the police station "for his own safety" but was later handed over to his mother, a house help.

In an X post in Hindi, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said, "The students in Bihar have a very straightforward question: Why are there irregularities in recruitment exams?"

"Why no action on allegations of paper leaks? And how long will this tampering with the future of the youth continue?" he asked.

"The controversy over BPSC exams is not of today. Students have been on the streets for a long time over the recruitment process, exam pattern, delays, and transparency. But instead of answering, what is the government doing? It's wielding batons and water cannons. It's taking students into custody," Gandhi said.