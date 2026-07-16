Ahead of Bankipur bypoll, BJP poaches leaders from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj and VIP

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday inducted three more leaders from rival parties ahead of the Bankipur Assembly bypoll, scheduled for July 30. Among them was Chetna Jhamb, who unsuccessfully contested the 2025 Assembly election from Samastipur in north Bihar.

The BJP is making an all-out effort to retain the high-profile Bankipur constituency. Besides Jhamb, Anand Madhukar Yadav, national vice-president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), and Shruti Shri, block pramukh of Fatuha in Patna district, also joined the party.

The three leaders, along with hundreds of their supporters, were inducted into the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including state president Sanjay Saraogi.

Jhamb had contested the last Assembly election from Samastipur as an Independent, though she had been closely associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and actively worked in the constituency.

Popularly known as "Samastipur Ki Beti", Jhamb has been active in Bihar politics for several years. Her switch to the BJP is seen as a setback for the JSP.

The development comes a day after several JSP leaders, including noted mathematician Prof KC Sinha, joined the BJP at a "Milan Samaroh" organised at the party's state office. Sinha had unsuccessfully contested the 2025 Assembly election from the Kumhrar seat as a JSP candidate.

Several leaders of former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani-led VIP, including its national vice-president Anand Madhukar Yadav, were also inducted into the BJP at the event.