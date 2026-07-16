Bankipur bypoll: BJP's organisational might meets Prashant Kishor's popularity

PATNA: The Bankipur Assembly by-election has evolved into a contest between two contrasting political models: the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational strength and the personal appeal of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor.

While the BJP is banking on its deep-rooted cadre network and established vote base in the Patna urban constituency, the JSP has centred its campaign on Kishor's image as a political strategist making his electoral debut.

The BJP, which considers Bankipur one of its safest urban constituencies, is confident of retaining the seat through its disciplined organisation, support among Kayastha voters and backing from sections of upper-caste and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

The party is also seeking to leverage the goodwill associated with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Kishor's entry, however, has added a new dimension to the contest.

JSP leaders argue that his decision to enter electoral politics reflects careful planning and believe his appeal, particularly among younger voters, could challenge the BJP's traditional dominance.