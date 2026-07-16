Bankipur bypoll: BJP's organisational might meets Prashant Kishor's popularity

PATNA: The Bankipur Assembly by-election has evolved into a contest between two contrasting political models: the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational strength and the personal appeal of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor.
While the BJP is banking on its deep-rooted cadre network and established vote base in the Patna urban constituency, the JSP has centred its campaign on Kishor's image as a political strategist making his electoral debut.
The BJP, which considers Bankipur one of its safest urban constituencies, is confident of retaining the seat through its disciplined organisation, support among Kayastha voters and backing from sections of upper-caste and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.
The party is also seeking to leverage the goodwill associated with BJP National President Nitin Nabin, who vacated the seat after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Kishor's entry, however, has added a new dimension to the contest.
JSP leaders argue that his decision to enter electoral politics reflects careful planning and believe his appeal, particularly among younger voters, could challenge the BJP's traditional dominance.
The campaign has largely moved beyond local issues, with the bypoll emerging as a test of political credibility and influence. While BJP leaders are projecting the contest as a battle of organisational strength, the JSP is presenting it as a challenge to conventional party politics.
Political observers see the contest as a clash between a well-entrenched party organisation and an individual-led movement.
Political analyst Dr RK Verma said the BJP's organisational advantage remained significant, while the JSP's strength lay primarily in Kishor's personal popularity. He suggested the outcome could be decided by a narrow margin.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), meanwhile, is attempting to break the BJP-JSP binary. Its candidate, Rekha Gupta, is banking on the party's traditional Muslim-Yadav support base and hopes Tejashwi Yadav's campaign will revive its prospects.
The bypoll carries significance beyond the constituency. For Kishor, it is the first major electoral test since launching the JSP, while for the BJP, retaining Bankipur would reinforce its hold over a key urban seat. The outcome will indicate whether a strong party organisation can withstand the challenge posed by a high-profile political strategist making his electoral debut.