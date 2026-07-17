Bankipur bypoll: Jan Suraaj approaches EC, demands CAPF at booths, action over BJP claims

PATNA: The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission (EC), demanding the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel at all polling booths and urging authorities to ensure that Jeevika Didis were not "used" on polling day.

Kishor is contesting the Bankipur bypoll against BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha and RJD nominee Rekha Kumari, also known as Rekha Gupta. The memorandum was submitted to the state's chief electoral officer at his office in Patna.

Speaking to the media later, JSP state president Manoj Bharti said CAPF personnel should be deployed at all polling booths to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

He alleged that while CAPF personnel were assigned duties outside polling booths, the party had found instances where they were deployed inside booths and assigned other tasks.

The party urged the Election Commission to look into the matter, stop such "improper practices", take appropriate action and hold election officials accountable for ensuring compliance, Bharti said.